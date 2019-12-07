Traffic Alert: VCSO says N. Green Rd. section closed after crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The sheriff’s office says a section of North Green River Road will be closed while crews are on the scene of a crash.
Early Saturday, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office said both south and northbound lanes of Green River Road at Hightower Driver are closed.
The tweet from the sheriff’s office says the people in the vehicles are having to be extracted from their vehicles.
According to the tweet, traffic will be blocked on the road for about 30 minutes.
We will update this story when the road has reopened.
