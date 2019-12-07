Ribbon-cutting held for Newburgh Museum’s new location

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Newburgh Museum has a new location.
The town celebrated the new location on the corner of State and First Street with a ribbon-cutting Saturday.
Museum officials tell us they had to move locations because they grew out of their old space.
The museum is constantly changing over their displays, but, with the new room, they will be able to keep some of the town’s history displays up all year round.
One of those displays featured was brought in by Sue Morrison and her family. She says finding the materials for the display was an adventure.
“The things that I had in my home I knew that, but occasionally, I would come across a box that I hadn’t opened yet and oh there’s that and yay!” Morrison said.
The museum is open only on weekends from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
