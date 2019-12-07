Police ask for help after driver leaves scene of crash

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are asking for your help after someone was hit by a van early Saturday.
According to the news release from the Jasper Police Department, a person crossing the road at the intersection of 9th and Main Street was hit by a van around 5 a.m. Saturday.
The vehicle, which police described as a silver or gray van, left the scene and was last seen going north on Newton Street.
Anyone with information about the van or its driver to call the Jasper Police Department at 812-482-2255.
