Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

LAKE MICHIGAN-BEACH RIGHTS
3 Indiana homeowners aim to limit Lake Michigan beach access
PORTER, Ind. (AP) — Lakefront property owners in a northwestern Indiana town are challenging the state Supreme Court's ruling that guarantees public access to Lake Michigan beaches. The Northwest Indiana Times reports the lawsuit was filed Thursday in a Hammond federal district court on behalf of Porter homeowners Randall and Kimberley Pavlock and Raymond Cahnman. The suit seeks to repeal the highest court's landmark 2018 Gunderson v. State ruling that the lake's shoreline is open to all, and adjacent property owners can’t exercise exclusive control of the beach between their homes and the water. The plaintiffs want the federal court to prohibit Indiana from enforcing it.
HOLCOMB-PEARL HARBOR
Holcomb directs flags to half-staff for Pearl Harbor Day
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing flags in the state of Indiana to be flown at half-staff for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. He says flags should be flown at half-staff from midnight to midnight on Saturday. Holcomb also asks businesses and residents in Indiana to lower their flags to half-staff on Saturday.
ELECTION 2020-WARREN-BUTTIGIEG
Warren, Buttigieg scrap puts Democratic divide on display
WASHINGTON (AP) — Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg have intensified their spat that puts a new focus on tensions between the party's progressives and moderates in the Democratic presidential nomination. She scolded Mayor Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, over attending closed-door fundraisers, and his camp quickly fired back. The debate exposes tensions about Warren’s strongly progressive platform, featuring a stiff wealth tax, universal health care and “structural changes” that would reshape the political system, and whether it may be too ambitious to survive a general election battle with President Donald Trump.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-BUTTIGIEG
Buttigieg calls on McKinsey to release list of his clients
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is calling on his former employer McKinsey & Co. to release a list of the clients he served and free him from a nondisclosure agreement he signed. Buttigieg has been under scrutiny for refusing to discuss the three years he spent working for the consulting firm, pointing to the nondisclosure agreement he signed. He said in a statement Friday that he hopes the company can “recognize the importance of transparency in the exceptional case of a former employee becoming a competitive candidate for the U.S. presidency.”
BACHELOR PARTY GUNFIGHT
Man charged in bar gunfight that killed another man
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man is facing four charges including murder in connection with a bar gunfight that killed another man. The Indianapolis Star reports 32-year-old Derek Oechsle of Beech Grove also was charged Thursday with attempted murder, battery and criminal recklessness in connection with the fatal shooting of 41-year-old Christopher Smith of Indianapolis on Nov. 29 at Jake's Pub. Witnesses told police Oechsle came into the bar and sat down across from a group celebrating Smith's bachelor party. A probable cause affidavit says Oechsle got up and hit a member of the group in the head with a gun. Smith was trying to separate the two when Oechsle shot Smith several times.
TRUCKING COMPANY-SECURITIES FRAUD
Former trucking company officials indicted in fraud scheme
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two former senior management officials at an Indianapolis-based transportation and trucking company have been charged in a securities and accounting fraud scheme. The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of Indiana says William Meek and Bobby Lee Peavler were named in an indictment unsealed Thursday in federal court in Indianapolis. They appeared in court on conspiracy to commit wire, bank and security fraud and other charges. Earlier this year, Celadon Group, Inc. agreed to pay $42.2 million in restitution to settle securities fraud charges stemming from falsely reporting inflated profits and assets to investors.
BEVIN INVESTIGATION
Kentucky paid $600K for probe but not known what it produced
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — An Indiana law firm has been paid at least $600,000 by Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's administration for an investigation of former Gov. Steve Beshear's administration. The Lexington Herald-Leader obtained the information through an Open Records Act. The Bevin administration refuses to release what it received from the law firm Taft Stettinius and Hollister. The newspaper asked for any reports from the firm but only received one from January 2017. The report said state employees in the Steve Beshear administration were pressured to donate to the 2015 campaigns of Jack Conway for governor and Andy Beshear for attorney general with the threat of losing their jobs. Gov.-elect Andy Beshear spokeswoman Crystal Staley says he will review the matter once he takes office next week.
ELECTION 2020-BUTTIGIEG
Buttigieg backs black leaders after Indiana event disrupted
HENNIKER, N.H. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is applauding African American leaders for “speaking their truth” after a protester disrupted an event in South Bend, Indiana. According to the South Bend Tribune, a man dressed in a T-shirt that said “Black Lives Matter South Bend" seized the microphone briefly at a Wednesday event led by African American leaders to dispute the notion that the white mayor struggles with support from the black community in South Bend. The protester shouted, “Who chose these people as black leaders?”and then took the microphone and chanted, "This is a farce.