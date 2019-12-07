Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Blake Griffin broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 41 seconds left and scored 25 points, Andre Drummond had 25 points and 22 rebounds and the Detroit Pistons beat the Indiana Pacers 108-101. Derrick Rose had 14 points and set up Griffin’s go-ahead shot. The Pistons have won three of four. T.J. Warren scored 26 points and Domantas Sabonis added 18 points and 13 rebounds for Indiana. The Pacers lost for the second time in nine games.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — No. 2 Ohio State will seek an unprecedented third consecutive outright title when it faces No. 10 Wisconsin in Saturday's Big Ten championship game. A win also would give the undefeated Buckeyes one of the four precious playoff spots. The Buckeyes have won six straight in the series and both of the previous two title games between the schools. The Badgers also lost 38-7 earlier this season in Columbus. Ohio State has an 18-game winning streak.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts say kicker Adam Vinatieri and receiver T.Y. Hilton will not play Sunday at Tampa Bay because of injuries. Vinatieri was limited at practice Wednesday and didn''t work out Thursday because of an injured knee. Hilton will miss his fifth game in six weeks because of a calf injury. Running back Marlon Mack and rookie receiver Parris Campbell are both expected to return this weekend after recovering from hand injuries.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Hoosiers and football coach Tom Allen have agreed to a new seven-year contract. The deal is worth an average of $3.9 million per year. It comes after the Hoosiers posted their first eight-win season since 1993. They will have an opportunity to tie the school's single-season win record if they win their first bowl game since 1991. The compensation for the first three years on the contract are fully guaranteed. Allen took over a coach in December 2016 following the firing of Kevin Wilson.