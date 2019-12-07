Gilda’s Club Christmas tree to honor those affected by cancer

You can sponsor a decoration for your loved one. (Source: WFIE)
By Jared Goffinet and Randy Moore | December 6, 2019 at 8:28 PM CST - Updated December 6 at 8:28 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Gilda’s Club Evansville is placing, not planting, their huge Christmas Tree.

The tree will be decorated to honor those affected by cancer.

You can sponsor a decoration for your loved one. Lights are $20, ribbons $50, small ornaments $100, and large ornaments $250.

[Click this link to donate something for the Christmas tree]

Colonial Classics and Phil's Tree service volunteered their services to make this happen.

The tree will be lit at a reception and ceremony on December 17 at 6:15 p.m. at the Clubhouse on Vogel Road.

