Gilda’s Club Christmas tree to honor those affected by cancer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Gilda’s Club Evansville is placing, not planting, their huge Christmas Tree.
The tree will be decorated to honor those affected by cancer.
You can sponsor a decoration for your loved one. Lights are $20, ribbons $50, small ornaments $100, and large ornaments $250.
Colonial Classics and Phil's Tree service volunteered their services to make this happen.
The tree will be lit at a reception and ceremony on December 17 at 6:15 p.m. at the Clubhouse on Vogel Road.
