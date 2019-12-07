Cedar Hall students help feed hundreds of families in need

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fifteen students from Cedar Hall Community School gave up a couple of hours on their Saturday to help pack food for those in need.
Every year, Cedar Hall’s leadership program chooses one volunteer opportunity. This year, the students participated in the Feed My Starving Children program.
The program has shipped more than 2 billion meals worldwide.
Saturday, students made meals to feed nearly 275 families for Christmas.
Cedar Hall students tell us this is what leadership is all about.
“They can learn that it’s okay to give back and you can learn a lot of stuff from giving back because I would want someone to do it for me if I didn’t have food,” 8th-grader Kamry Dillard said.
Click here to find out more about Feed My Starving Children and how you can volunteer.
