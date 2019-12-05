Breezy & Warmer Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Finally, bright and dry weather opens the weekend after clouds and record rainfall last Saturday. Generous sunshine and brisk as high temps reached seasonable levels in the upper 40’s. Sunday, mostly cloudy…breezy…and warmer behind southerly winds as high temps climb into the upper 50’s. Skies becoming cloudy with rain developing Sunday night.
Wind and rain Monday with mild high temps in the upper 50’s. A powerful cold front will zap temps Tuesday with high temps dropping into the mid-30’s. Rain and snow chances early in the day but no snow accumulation expected.
