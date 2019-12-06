Wesleyan Women Wallop Ohio Dominican by 20

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team opened Great Midwest Athletic Conference Play with a statement win on Thursday night, defeating Ohio Dominican by 20 points. The 83-63 win keeps the Panthers undefeated at 8-0 overall and 1-0 in G-MAC play while extending the home winning streak to 22 games, the longest in program history. All eight of the Panthers wins have been by at least 11 points.
The two teams traded baskets to open the game and keep it knotted at four. Tahlia Walton put Wesleyan ahead with a fast break three before back-to-back lay ups from Ohio Dominican put them ahead by one. That lead was short lived as Walton knocked back a jumper in the paint on the Panthers’ ensuing possession.
Ohio Dominican scored four points in 11 seconds to regain a three point advantage but that would be their final lead of the game as Wesleyan went on a 7-0 run capped off with a three from Leah Richardson.
Kaylee Duncan notched a three midway through the second quarter to give the Panthers their first double digit lead of the night. Ohio Dominican fought back to cut their deficit to five with two minutes remaining till halftime but Keelie Lamb sunk one from the charity stripe and Lily Skye Grimes made a fast break lay up to give the Panthers a 42-34 lead at the break.
Wesleyan blew open the game in the third frame, outscoring Ohio Dominican 30-15 while shooting 60% from the floor. The Panthers scored on their first four possessions to begin the second half including back-to-back three’s from Kaylee Clifford. Kentucky Wesleyan utilized a 10-0 run to jump out to a 52-34 lead less than three minutes into the second half.
Leah Richardson sunk a three at the 3:31 mark to put the Panthers ahead by 20. Clifford and Duncan each knocked back a three to give Wesleyan a 72-49 win entering the final frame. Clifford tallied 11 points in the third quarter alone after shooting 3-3 from beyond the arc.
Six Panthers finished in double figures in Clifford (15), Leah Richardson (13), Tahlia Walton (13), Duncan (11), Grimes (11) and Lamb (10). Clifford also led the team in rebounds with seven while Grimes dished out a team-high seven assists. The Panthers forced 22 turnovers led by Lamb with three steals.
Wesleyan remains home this weekend, hosting Tiffin University at 12 pm CT on Saturday at The Sportscenter. The Dragons took down Trevecca Nazarene in overtime on Thursday night in Nashville, Tenn.
