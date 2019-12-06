Paperwork filed for new clothing store at Eastland Mall

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, paperwork has been filed for a Dry Goods store in Evansville.
The address is listed at 800 N. Green River Road, which is Eastland Mall.
Dry Goods is a women’s clothing store based in Davenport, Iowa.
They started as a small story in 1872, and they’ve grown to become more than 50 stores, mostly in the mid west.
We reached out Thursday to Dry Goods and Eastland Mall to find out where the store will be located and when they plan to open.
We have not heard back.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.