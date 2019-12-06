Panthers Outlast ODU in Overtime

Every time the Panthers tried to pull away Dominican had an answer. Wyatt Battaile buried a three-point basket with five minutes left, giving the Panthers a 54-50 edge, but a three-point play on the other end of the floor returned the contest to a one-point margin. At 3:33 Hopewell connected a three-point basket and was fouled in the process. The four-point play was answered immediately by Michael Scott and his three-point basket on the next possession.