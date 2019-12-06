Owensboro church gears up for annual Christmas production

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro’s Bellevue Baptist Church is prepping for one of its biggest weekends of the year.
More than 200 people will bring “The Wonder of Christmas” to stage using some original songs, dances, and even animals to tell the Christmas story in a unique way.
Last year, over 3,000 people showed up over the weekend making for the church’s largest turnout. This year, they’ve added an extra show. Bellevue worship pastor, JP Kwok, says this is the church’s way of giving back to the community every year.
“We look forward to this every single year. We want to give a gift to the community and say ‘hey, we appreciate you and we want to give a goodwill gift to you’. We also want to share the story of Christmas. It’s a beautiful story,” Kwok said.
The event is free with six different times to catch it.
- Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.
- Dec. 7 4 p.m. & 6 p.m.
- Dec. 8, 10 a.m., 3 p.m., & 5 p.m.
The church will also be collecting donations for local shelters at the door. That list includes: Toilet paper, paper towels, diapers & pull-ups, kitchen trash bags, laundry detergent, cleaning supplies, soap, deodorant, pillows, hygiene products
Bellevue Baptist Church is located at 4950 State Route 56 in Owensboro.
