OEHA’s annual Christmas Historic House Tour set for this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Old Evansville Historic Association will host its annual Christmas Historic House Tour this weekend.
This year’s tour features seven historic homes, buildings, and churches in Downtown Evansville. Among this year’s stops included the William Allen House, St. Paul’s Church, and the Reitz home.
This tour is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Sunday.
The proceeds from the event will be used to help convert modern power poles to historic-looking street lamps within the neighborhood.
Organizers say that this a unique opportunity to get a look inside some of Evansville’s oldest homes.
“If anyone is interested in architecture, history, or just wants to get in the Christmas mood, all of those things you can do on this tour," says OEHA Board Member Dr. Chuck Hudson. "It’s a really once a year opportunity to get a peek inside and see not only the beautiful exterior architecture, but the pretty interior features of these homes decorated for Christmas.”
Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased at any of the homes included on the tour or the Reitz Home Museum.
