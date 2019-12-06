Neighborhood Watch: HPD arrest man on marijuana charges; armed robbery arrest

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Henderson Police officers and members of the Kentucky State Police Taskforce followed their noses to an apartment in the 900 block of Kingsway Court after they thought they smelled marijuana.
Now, 20-year-old J’Kwan Rupert of Henderson is in jail charged with trafficking in marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
In their search of the residence, HPD says officers found high-grade marijuana and almost $500 and prescription pain killers.
Two people are in the Henderson County Jail charged with armed robbery.
The Henderson Police Department says 29-year-old Jerome Roberts robbed a woman at gunpoint early Friday and 32-year-old Farrah Smith drove the getaway car.
HPD says the victim had just left the bank and was heading to work at Cash Express with a bag containing $5,000. HPD says Roberts grabbed the bag and ran to Smith’s car.
Officers chased down Roberts and Smith, recovered the money, and took them to jail.
Members of the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office are gearing up for their shopping spree with the Ark Crisis Care Center.
Next Tuesday, Dec. 10, 20 teams of sheriff’s office staff will partner with a child to pick out clothing and toys from their wish lists. The kids will be shopping at Meijer on North Green River Road and Meijer will also be feeding them lunch.
They have been doing this for three years now and this is a picture from a previous event.
