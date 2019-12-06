Mt. Vernon students hope to raise awareness on climate change

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A group of Mt. Vernon Wildcats joined in on the global climate strike.
They were led by the global initiative on Friday where students across the country went on the climate strike. Students came out to the courthouse after school making signs from recycled paper and bringing awareness to a cause near and dear to them.
They were out here holding signs to grab the attention of those in the community and to bring awareness to climate change.
We spoke with one student, who organized the strike for Mt. Vernon, and she says it’s about bringing attention to something that would one day soon affect them as adults.
“In New York the UN is having their climate change assessment so in 2018 last year was whenever they determined that we have until 2030 before the effects of climate change are irreversible so this whole week scientists from 150 countries are there assessing it again and figuring out what is the next timeline what’s the next step,” says Mt. Vernon President for Student Advocacy for Social Impact Kenzie Paul.
The students say as 2020 approaches they want to make it clear they are supporting the candidates, who are listening to their voices and concerns.
