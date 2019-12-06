Longtime American Red Cross volunteer from Henderson honored

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson woman is honored for decades of work as an American Red Cross volunteer.
Ruth Bunch was recognized for her dedication to the Red Cross at this week’s Holiday Hero Blood Drive. Bunch, who began volunteering with the Red Cross in 1977, also worked as a blood donor recruitment representative from 1995 to 2000.
In addition to volunteering at blood drives, Bunch has donated over 25 gallons of blood for patients in need.
According to the Red Cross, volunteer heroes like Bunch help carry out 90 percent of the agency’s humanitarian services work.
