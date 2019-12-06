Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

TRUCKING COMPANY-SECURITIES FRAUD
Former trucking company officials indicted in fraud scheme
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two former senior management officials at an Indianapolis-based transportation and trucking company have been charged in a securities and accounting fraud scheme. The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of Indiana says William Meek and Bobby Lee Peavler were named in an indictment unsealed Thursday in federal court in Indianapolis. They appeared in court on conspiracy to commit wire, bank and security fraud and other charges. Earlier this year, Celadon Group, Inc. agreed to pay $42.2 million in restitution to settle securities fraud charges stemming from falsely reporting inflated profits and assets to investors.
ELECTION 2020-BUTTIGIEG
Buttigieg backs black leaders after Indiana event disrupted
HENNIKER, N.H. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is applauding African American leaders for “speaking their truth” after a protester disrupted an event in South Bend, Indiana. According to the South Bend Tribune, a man dressed in a T-shirt that said “Black Lives Matter South Bend" seized the microphone briefly at a Wednesday event led by African American leaders to dispute the notion that the white mayor struggles with support from the black community in South Bend. The protester shouted, “Who chose these people as black leaders?”and then took the microphone and chanted, "This is a farce.
SCHOOL BUS CRASH-INDIANAPOLIS
Indianapolis car-bus crash injured 2 students, 2 others
Indiana State Police say four people including two students have been injured after a drunken driver struck a school bus on Interstate 70 in Indianapolis. Police say 36-year-old Sarah Nuckols of Indianapolis was speeding on the interstate on the city's east side when she lost control of her car and spun into the side of a Warren Township school bus shortly before 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Police say Nuckols was transported to a hospital and arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Two juveniles and one adult aboard the bus were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
OBIT-LONGTIME VOTER
Indiana woman who always voted since 1936 dies at 105
CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana woman recently honored for voting in elections since 1936 has died. Erma Mucci was 105 years old. Mucci was honored by the Crown Point City Council in 2018 and by the Lake County Board of Elections in March. Mucci told the (Northwest Indiana) Times in March that her parents weren't allowed to vote in Italy. So the Crown Point resident considered it a privilege to cast a ballot whenever possible. Her streak lasted 83 years. Mucci's funeral Mass was held Tuesday.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE
Indiana teacher rally not changing GOP school funding stance
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republicans who control the Indiana Statehouse aren’t showing any signs that a rally by several thousand teachers last month has swayed them to boost education funding anytime soon. Teacher unions and Democrats are calling for the Republican-dominated Legislature to direct some of an unexpected $400 million growth in the state’s cash reserves to schools.But Republican legislative leaders were steadfast Wednesday in opposing that push, arguing it would commit the state to a higher level of school funding for future years when they aren't sure enough tax revenue will be available.
DILLINGER'S BODY-EXHUMATION
Judge dismisses lawsuit in John Dillinger exhumation case
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A judge says a relative of John Dillinger who wants to exhume the 1930s gangster’s gravesite needs the cemetery’s permission. Marion County Superior Court Judge Timothy Oakes granted Crown Hill Cemetery's motion to dismiss Michael Thompson's lawsuit shortly after Wednesday's hearing, saying state law requires the cemetery's consent. Thompson, who is Dillinger’s nephew, sued the cemetery after it objected to his plans to exhume the grave. Thompson says he has evidence that Dillinger's body may not be buried there, and may not have been the man FBI agents fatally shot outside a Chicago theater in 1934,
PURDUE-DANIELS-APOLOGY
Purdue's Daniels apologizes for 'rare' black scholar remark
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University President Mitch Daniels is apologizing for recent remarks in which he described an African-American scholar as “one of the rarest creatures in America." Daniels sent a letter Wednesday to black groups and others in which he said, “Ï retract and apologize for a figure of speech I used in a recent impromptu dialogue with students.” The Journal & Courier reports Daniels made the comment Nov. 20 after a meeting with Purdue Student Government leaders when students asked Daniels about what Purdue was doing to promote diversity on campus and to make underrepresented minority students feel welcome.
W ILLINOIS-EVANSVILLE
Williams leads Evansville past W. Illinois 90-86
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — DeAndre Williams scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Evansville beat Western Illinois 90-86. Jawaun Newton’s 3-pointer with 1:07 left to play put the Purple Aces up for good, 88-86, and K.J. Riley iced it with two free throws. Sam Cunliffe had 15 points and six rebounds for Evansville (6-3) and Riley added 10 points.