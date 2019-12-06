Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

Indiana State Police say four people including two students have been injured after a drunken driver struck a school bus on Interstate 70 in Indianapolis. Police say 36-year-old Sarah Nuckols of Indianapolis was speeding on the interstate on the city's east side when she lost control of her car and spun into the side of a Warren Township school bus shortly before 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Police say Nuckols was transported to a hospital and arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Two juveniles and one adult aboard the bus were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.