Larry Humes to be honored when Aces host Miami Ohio on Saturday

Humes, who was inducted into the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame in the fall and is set to officially be welcomed into the Missouri Valley Conference Hall of Fame in March, will be recognized with an on-court presentation at halftime. Prior to the game, fans are invited to the DoubleTree by Hilton, which is directly across from the Ford Center. At 11:15 a.m., Humes will be on hand for a pregame appearance that will include autographs and fan interaction.