International travelers make stop in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Travel planners from around the world made a stop in town on Thursday.
The visit was part of the “Travel South International Conference.”
They hit on all the staples of Kentucky. From the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame to O.Z. Tyler for a taste of Kentucky bourbon.
That also included a barbecue lunch at Moonlite.
Local tourism leaders hope this trip can help put Owensboro on the map for international travelers.
“So what they’re looking for is the true small town, USA Americana, off the beaten path type destinations that they can get a true sense of American culture,” explains Chris Gendek with Visit Owensboro. “And Owensboro is the perfect fit with the culmination of the bar-b-que, the bourbon, and the bluegrass.”
The group is making a few other stops in Kentucky, including some bigger cities like Lexington.
