Huntingburg leaders want your input on how to improve city

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - Plans are underway to keep the city of Huntingburg thriving.
The city is asking residents to fill out surveys to let them know how they can improve. City leaders are hoping to have all the data in and a plan ready to adopt by the first of the year.
They are asking residents to jump online and fill out this survey quickly.
The survey is called “Your Home, Your Huntingburg.” It focuses on improvements that need to be made around the city over the next five years.
Some examples are land use and economic development.
The mayor says he wants the plan to reflect the needs of the people who live here.
“We want to set the path, we want to go where the people want to go its not my plan, its the city’s plan, so we’re asking the citizens to log in to the survey and make some choices for us and help us set our priority.”
The mayor tells us he already has some ideas for projects. But, he wants to make sure the money is going to the projects the people care about.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.