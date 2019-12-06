7 Huntingburg businesses host grand opening on 4th St.

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - Seven businesses had their grand openings Friday here on 4th Street.
Members of the community walked up and down the street celebrating the new businesses opening.
All seven of them bring a different service to the newly renovated street. Realtors, nail techs, boutiques, and so much more.
4th Street is striving and there is still room to grow.
Coming up on 14 News at 6 p.m., Aria Janel will take you inside the new businesses and show you what they have to offer this community. Also hear from neighbors about how they feel about their new additions.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.