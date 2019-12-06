Henderson’s Christmas in the Park kicks off Fri.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Christmas in the Park kicks off with the lighting of the city’s official tree on Friday.
The event begins at 6 p.m. in Central Park.
The Henderson County High School band will be there playing carols. There will be events all weekend, including free skating once the ice rink is set up.
And of course the Christmas parade early Saturday.
There’s also a new competition this year. Business were asked to “deck the downtown,” which means they have decorated for the holiday season and people can vote for their favorite display.
