Fifth Third Bank reports network issue affecting customers

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Fifth Third Bank customers might be experiencing some issues trying to access their money right now.
According to a tweet from the bank’s verified account, there is an issue with their network that is causing problems.
Twitter users have responded to Fifth Third Bank’s tweet saying their cards are being declined and they cannot use mobile banking accounts.
We have received calls from viewers saying they are dealing with these problems here in the Tri-State.
One of our sister stations in Columbus, Ohio has also reported on these issues affecting people in their area.
The tweet from Fifth Third Bank says they are working on fixing this issue, but no time frame was given.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.