Evansville non-profit to get $82k after Mattingly Charities event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A charity event knocked it out of the park for an Evansville non-profit.
The Dream Center is receiving more than $82,000 from the fifth annual Find A Way event, hosted by the Mattingly Charities on Wednesday.
In attendance was none other than Evansville native and New York Yankees legend, Don Mattingly, among other former professional baseball players.
They hosted a silent auction full of autographs and sports memorabilia to help raise money.
Dream Center leaders say this will help them serve more kids and families at a deeper level.
“We’re going to focus our efforts more into our wrap around care coordination program, academic development and our school integration, which we partner with delaware elementary on," Dream Center’s Rachel Trout. “And we will also have a few facility upgrades that will go along with that.”
Mattlingly toured their facility and the Jacobsville area before they were chosen as the recepient.
The Dream Center serves students and families in the Jacobsville community to help them become self-sufficient and successful adults in our community.
