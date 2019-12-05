Dry & mild weekend. Rain-snow early next week.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) Morning showers brought around a tenth of an inch of rain to most of the Tri-State Friday morning. Skies will clear Friday night and the low will drop to 30 by Saturday morning. Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny with a high of 52. Sunday will be mainly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Gusty south winds will pick up late Sunday, and a few showers will be possible late. Monday will be windy with showers and a few thunderstorms possible with highs in the middle 60s. A strong cold front will drop temperatures into the low 30s on Tuesday. The departing rain may mix with snow for a brief period. Much colder next week.