Bosse to retire Lairy’s jersey during season opener

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Bosse boys basketball team opens its season on Friday hosting Terre Haute South, but this is not just your normal season opener.
At halftime of the season opener, the Bulldogs will recognize one of the greatest players to ever play at the school. Bosse’s all-time leading scorer, Mekhi Lairy.
Now, Lairy, who is a sophomore at Miami University in Ohio, will be in town because the Redhawks play at the Aces on Saturday. So, Bosse Head Coach Shane Burkhart decided it would be the perfect opportunity to retire Lairy’s No. 2 jersey.
Lairy racked up 2,237 points in his Bulldog career, leading Bosse to the state finals twice and was runner-up for Mr. Basketball his senior year.
“It’s exciting to see him again," explains Coach Burkhart. "His whole team gonna be here from college plus the coaches, so then the next day they turn around and play at UE, so there’s gonna be a crowd there to see him so it’s an anxious time, but an exciting time and we’re excited to have him back on our floor. He’s a special player, so dependable. He didn’t get the one thing he wanted, we didn’t get the blue, but he got to play at state twice for two red rings, which is something not a lot of people can say around here, so we’re pretty proud of him.”
During his sophomore season, Lairy is averaging 8-points and 3-rebounds per game. He also leads the team with 30 assists through eight games played.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.