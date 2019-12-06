A.M. Rain & Cooler

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Rain chances increase this morning then skies dry out during the afternoon. Cooler high temps can be expected in the upper 40’s to 50-degrees. Behind the front, temps sink during the afternoon into the lower 40’s. Clearing Friday night as temps cascade into the upper 20’s.
Finally, bright and dry weather opens the weekend after clouds and record rainfall last Saturday. Generous sunshine and brisk Saturday as high temps reach seasonable levels in the upper 40’s.
Sunday, southerly winds will push high temps into the upper 50’s. Skies becoming mostly cloudy with rain developing Sunday night.
