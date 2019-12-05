3 TJ Maxx employees accused of taking items from distribution center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three people have been arrested after an investigation into thefts from the TJ Maxx Distribution Center.
Police say Malissa Hughes, Scott Sullivan, and James (Randall) Sullivan were taking items from shipments.
They say the three would act as look-outs for each other, and would communicate using the position of their hats.
Police say all three are seen on video several times concealing the items, then taking them to Hughes’ car.
The affidavit did not say how much merchandise was taken in total, but it did say they averaged about $400 a day since late October.
All three suspects were booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.
