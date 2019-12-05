Suspect’s truck hits house during Evansville police chase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is in jail after a police chase in Evansville.
EPD says an officer tried to pull 28-year-old Codey Ritchison over for a traffic violation in the area of Morton and Maxwell just after midnight Thursday.
They say Ritchison initially stopped but then took off at a high rate of speed.
Police say Ritchison lost control of his truck and hit a house in the 300 block of Maxwell. He then got out of the truck and ran away from the crash scene.
The officer caught Ritchison after a short foot chase.
Police say they found meth in Ritchison’s pocket and a loaded handgun in the bed of the truck.
Ritchison is facing a long list of charges including, resisting law enforcement, possession of a handgun by a felon and reckless driving.
