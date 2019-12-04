Showers Friday, milder weekend temps.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Clouds will overspread the Tri-State on Thursday night with a few scattered showers possible. Rain chances will be best early on Friday. Rain amounts will be light, generally around a tenth of an inch or rainfall or so. Skies will remain cloudy through Friday evening as lows dip into the lower 30s by Saturday morning. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs near 50. Sunday will be breezy and milder with a high of 60 degrees. Showers and some thunderstorms possible on Monday as a cold front pushes into the region. Highs will reach the middle 60s by Monday afternoon. The cold front will bring sharply colder air on Tuesday. Rain may briefly mix with snow or sleet before tapering off. Tuesday’s high stay in the middle 30s, about 15 degrees cooler than average.