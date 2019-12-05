Sheriff gives presentation on jail expansion plan to County Council

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s a story we’ve been following for years- the push to fix overcrowding at the Vanderburgh County Jail.
Wednesday night the County Council meeting, both Sheriff Dave Wedding and a group of consultations gave presentations on an expansion plan.
It would add 764 beds to the facility and separate violent offenders from others.
The cost of the plan is about $89 million.
A suggestion to fund it is a local income tax dedicated to the jail, which is something being done in more than a dozen counties statewide.
We’re working to break down the plans and learn what the next steps are.
We’ll have that for you tonight on 14 News at 10.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.