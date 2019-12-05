Security changes coming to Gibson Co. Courthouse

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Come the New Year, there will be mandatory security improvements in the Gibson County Courthouse.
"Did I know the state was going to come down with a mandate, no. At some point yes, but maybe not this quickly," said Mary Key, a Gibson County Commissioner.
Prior to the state recently cracking down on security measures inside Indiana courthouses, Gibson County commissioners and judges say they’ve already made some changes.
“It’s simply anytime you have a courthouse like this that doesn’t have proper security in place your asking for the possible situation like what occurred there,” said Krieg. (referring to Kwin Boes sentence)
However, some changes have already started to happen in Gibson County.
"We now have armed bailiffs that are law enforcement officers, we now have a video system in place where we don’t have to transport too many prisoners over here. We can do most of that work over video. So that’s cut down a lot of the problems," said Krieg.
Krieg says, their work has just begun.
"We’re going to have to somehow limit access to this courthouse. It’s unfortunate, but that’s the world we live in," said Krieg.
Meaning, they’re looking to add more officers, screening devices, or metal detectors.
County commissioners say they hope these changes are complete by summer.
