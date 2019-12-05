HPD: Dealers sold fake meth, large amount of real meth discovered

HPD: Dealers sold fake meth, large amount of real meth discovered
By Jared Goffinet | December 5, 2019 at 3:36 PM CST - Updated December 5 at 3:43 PM

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Three people are facing charges after a drug investigation in the east end.

25-year old Michael Williams, 41-year old April Grigsby, and 26-year old Ariel Acuff are all facing meth trafficking charges. Police say they seized about $2,900 worth of the drug.

According to police, the three were also selling an unidentified substance as meth.

Williams and Grigsby have prior trafficking convictions. They are all in the Henderson County Jail.

