Newburgh’s long-awaited trailhead project now complete

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Work on the long-awaited Gene Aurand Trailhead is now finished.
Thursday’s weather is just perfect for a walk on the trail and it is bringing a lot of people up to the trailhead as they get a close look at this new addition.
People on the trail tell us the facility is completely upgraded with better bathrooms and a place where the town’s old fire truck is on display.
Mark Purl has been running this trail since 2012. He says he is excited about the new addition and the trail’s newest extension, which brings it to a total of 3.92 miles.
“If you come and use the trail just be respectful keep things clean and let’s appreciate what’s been given to us,” says Purl.
And there is still more to be done.
Community members are looking forward to more parking spaces being created near the trailhead.
The trailhead’s official ribbon cutting is this Sunday at 2 p.m.
