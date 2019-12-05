New gaming facility highlights latest Ellis Park improvements

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - It might be the offseason for racing at Ellis Park, but improvements and renovations are still in progress.
The first phase of renovations is just about complete. This included repairs to the grandstand and infrastructure improvements in the gaming area.
Phase two has already started, which will include new track lighting for twilight racing and a groundbreaking for a 60,000 square foot gaming facility at the beginning of 2020.
Phase two has already started, which will include new track lighting for twilight racing and a groundbreaking for a 60,000 square foot gaming facility at the beginning of 2020.
