Muhlenberg Co. man charged with son’s murder posts $100K bond

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County man facing a murder charge in the death of his son is out of jail.
George Cundiff is accused of shooting his son Christopher during an altercation on Sunday. Officials tell us the son was taken to Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital where he later died.
Cundiff appeared in court on Wednesday to be arraigned. His bond was set to $100K full cash and he was able to bond out.
He is set to be back in court on December 19 for a preliminary hearing.
