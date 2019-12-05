Mattingly Charities holds 5th annual ‘Find a Way’ event

“When Lori and I brought our charity back home, we were kind of based out of Connecticut and doing some things all over the country," said Mattingly. "When we brought it home we knew what we wanted to do, and we really kept it simple. "If we could help one kid and make a difference in that kid’s life then we were going to be a success, and obviously when that happens you want more. You want to help more and more kids, and we’ve been able to do that. We’re growing with a great team and people around us.”