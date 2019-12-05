Mattingly Charities holds 5th annual ‘Find a Way’ event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A familiar name is giving back to his community.
Don Mattingly was in Evansville Wednesday night for the “Mattingly Charities Find a Way Event."
The charity provides support to organizations who administer educational advancement, social development, and athletic programs for under served youth in Evansville.
So far In 2019, Mattingly charities has awarded over $170,000 in grants and donations.
Right now, they are working on raising money for the Evansville Dream Center. Every dollar raised up to $30,000 will be matched.
“When Lori and I brought our charity back home, we were kind of based out of Connecticut and doing some things all over the country," said Mattingly. "When we brought it home we knew what we wanted to do, and we really kept it simple. "If we could help one kid and make a difference in that kid’s life then we were going to be a success, and obviously when that happens you want more. You want to help more and more kids, and we’ve been able to do that. We’re growing with a great team and people around us.”
Special guests included Willie McGee, Steve Lyons, and Don Schlitz
