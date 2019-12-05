Less Breezy & Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Clear early as temps drop into the low to mid-30’s. Additional sunshine today but less breezy as high temps climb into the lower 50’s.
Rain chances increase Friday morning then skies dry out during the afternoon. Cooler high temps can be expected in the upper 40’s. Behind the front, temps drop during the afternoon into the lower 40’s.
Finally, bright and dry weather opens the weekend after lows clouds and record rainfall last Saturday. Generous sunshine and brisk Saturday as high temps reach seasonable levels in the upper 40’s. Sunday, southerly winds will push high temps into the upper 50’s. Skies becoming mostly cloudy with rain developing Sunday night.
