Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

DEADLY CONCERT-40 YEARS
The Who plans 1st Cincinnati area concert since ’79 tragedy
CINCINNATI (AP) — The rock band The Who will play its first Cincinnati area concert since 11 fans died 40 years ago in a pre-show stampede. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band made the announcement Tuesday night, on the 40th anniversary of the tragedy in Cincinnati. The Who will play April 23 at Northern Kentucky University’s BB&T Arena, across the Ohio River 7 miles south of the 1979 concert site.
RAND PAUL-STUDENT LOANS
Sen. Paul offering bill to combat student loan debt
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Rand Paul wants to combat the rising debt load for college students by allowing them to dip into retirement accounts to help pay for school or pay back loans. The Kentucky Republican is introducing federal legislation to allow individuals to take up to $5,250 _ tax and penalty free _ from their 401(k) or IRA each year to help pay for college or pay down student loan debt. Americans collectively owe about $1.5 trillion in student loans.
INFANT SOLD
Mother, 2 others charged in sale of baby in Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky have arrested three people who are accused of selling and buying a baby for $2,000. News outlets report 31-year-old Maria Domingo-Perez of Bowling Green is accused of selling her child for adoption to 45-year-old Pascual Jose Manuel and 37-year-old Catarina Jose Felipe.
FOSTER MOTHER-ABUSE
Foster mother accused of burning baby with hot beverage
WINCHESTER, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky woman is accused of pouring a hot drink on her 10-month-old foster child, causing extensive burns. News outlets report Ashley Neal of Mount Sterling was seen on surveillance video carrying the child against her chest in a baby carrier on Saturday at a fast-food restaurant in Winchester. Officers say the video shows her pour a 150-degree (66-degree Celsius) drink on the child’s head and then try to fall before bracing herself. Neal told officers she didn’t remember what happened.