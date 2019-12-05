Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

W ILLINOIS-EVANSVILLE
Williams leads Evansville past W. Illinois 90-86
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — DeAndre Williams scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Evansville beat Western Illinois 90-86. Jawaun Newton’s 3-pointer with 1:07 left to play put the Purple Aces up for good, 88-86, and K.J. Riley iced it with two free throws. Sam Cunliffe had 15 points and six rebounds for Evansville (6-3) and Riley added 10 points.
PURDUE-ELECTRIC SKATEBOARDS
Purdue to study safety of electric skateboards, scooters
(Information from: Journal and Courier, http://www.jconline.com)
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University plans to study the safety of electric skateboards and scooters in response to a rash of serious injuries on campus. Purdue President Mitch Daniels said Monday the study would look at “the extreme safety issues” posed by electric skateboards, scooters and other personal electric vehicles. He said one student recently suffered a near-fatal accident while using an electric skateboard. Daniels says a task force would propose new policies for electric vehicles.
TRAIN COLLISIONS-CARS
1 dead after 2 cars collide with same train in Indiana
BROWNSBURG, Ind. (AP) — Central Indiana police say one person is dead and another is injured after two vehicles collided with the same train in separate crashes. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office says that just before midnight Tuesday a car was struck by the train near Brownsburg, west of Indianapolis, leaving one person with minor injuries. Police say officers were working to remove that car from the tracks, when a sport-utility vehicle crashed into the stopped train at another intersection, killing one person.
OPIOID OVERDOSE-GUILTY PLEA
Tennessee doctor pleads guilty to overprescribing opioids
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee doctor who lost five patients to fatal overdoses in 10 months now faces up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine. News outlets report 64-year-old Dr. Darrel Rinehart pleaded guilty Monday to prescribing drugs without medical necessity. U.S. Attorney Don Cochran says Rinehart also admitted to unreasonably distributing opioids and other substances to multiple patients. His sentencing is scheduled for July 30.
STABBING DEATH
4 charged in slaying of man whose body was found in lake
LAKE STATION, Ind. (AP) — A man has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of a man and three others were charged with helping take the body to a northwest Indiana lake and throwing it into the water. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that 19-year-old Christian O. Mora of East Chicago allegedly killed 34-year-old Erik Lozano, also of East Chicago.
MOTHER CHARGED
A Fort Wayne woman charged after 5-month old son’s death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A Fort Wayne woman whose 5-month-old son died after she brought him to a hospital with bruising and head trauma has been charged with neglect of a dependent. The (Fort Wayne) Journal Gazette reported Monday that the child was pronounced dead at Parkview Randallia Hospital just minutes after Jasmine M. Johnson brought him to the emergency room.