IUPUI hopes to end skid vs Ball State

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Ball State's Tahjai Teague has averaged 14.9 points and 8.6 rebounds while Ishmael El-Amin has put up 15.1 points. For the Jaguars, Marcus Burk has averaged 21.2 points while Jaylen Minnett has put up 12.6 points and 4.4 rebounds.MIGHTY MARCUS: Burk has connected on 44.4 percent of the 72 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 21 of 42 over his last five games. He's also made 84.6 percent of his free throws this season.