Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Sasha Stefanovic scored a career-high 20 points, Jahaad Proctor had 16 and Purdue routed No. 5 Virginia 69-40 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. It's the first time the Boilermakers have beaten a top-five foe from another conference in Mackey Arena's 52-year history. The Boilermakers have won four of five overall. Jay Huff had 11 points and Mamadi Diakite finished with 10 for the defending national champions. But the Cavaliers had their 13-game winning streak snapped in a rematch of last year's Elite Eight game. They produced their lowest point total since March 2017.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — T.J. Warren scored 24 points to help the Indiana Pacers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 107-100. Domantas Sabonis added 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Pacers. Indiana has won seven of eight. Steven Adams scored 20 points on 8-for-8 shooting and Danilo Gallinari and Dennis Schroder each added 18 points for the Thunder. Indiana led 103-100 in the final minute of the fourth quarter and Oklahoma City had a chance to tie. Terrance Ferguson missed a 3-pointer from the corner. Indiana's Warren made two free throws with 13.2 seconds remaining to put Indiana in control for good.
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Jalen Smith had 15 points and a career-high 16 rebounds as No. 3 Maryland cruised to a 72-51 victory over Notre Dame in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Eric Ayala scored 14 points and Aaron Wiggins added 11 for the Terrapins, who are 9-0 for their best start since winning 10 in a row to open the 1998-99 season. John Mooney had 17 points and 12 rebounds for Notre Dame.
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints linebacker Manti Teo has a new perspective on life and football. The Saints could find out Sunday how Teo’s outlook affects his game in a high-stakes clash with San Francisco that will decide who has the inside track to the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Injured linebackers Kiko Alonso and A.J. Klein missed practice on Wednesday and their playing status is unclear. So the newly signed Teo participated in an NFL practice for the first time since last season. Teo starred at Notre Dame and has played six seasons in the NFL. He says the biggest change in his outlook is appreciating what he has instead of resenting what he doesn't.