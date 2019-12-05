Groundbreaking set for Deaconess Aquatic Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The new aquatic center at Garvin Park will soon be under construction.
Officials from the Mayor’s office say Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer and other special quests will break ground on the new Deaconess Aquatic Center on December 11 at 1 p.m.
The sight is across from Bosse Field.
Plans were announced in September 2018 to replace Lloyd Pool.
Crews began clearing the site in June.
The more than $28-million project is being funded in part through private donations, along with TIF money.
