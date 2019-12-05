Former Posey Co. Sheriff’s Office employee facing theft charges

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - There is a warrant for the arrest of a former administrative assistant for the Posey County Sheriff Office.
Sheriff Latham say Trinity Tucker is accused of taking money from the county, and it was discovered in January when he took office.
They say she was an employee for 17 years.
The Sheriff says Tucker was given the option to resign in February.
Court records show four counts of theft of property between $750 and $50,000 were filed Thursday.
Indiana State Police are investigating. They say she has not yet been arrested.
This story will be updated.
