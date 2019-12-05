Emerson Academy opens in Owensboro

Emerson Academy opens in Owensboro
Emerson School ribbon cutting (Source: WFIE)
By Erin McNally | December 5, 2019

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Dozens of students have a new place to learn.

Thursday, officials from Owensboro Public Schools held the ribbon cutting for Emerson Academy.

It’s the alternative learning school for grades 9 through 12.

The building, formerly the Owensboro Public Schools central office, has been newly renovated.

The space is now outfitted with a multi-purpose room, cafeteria, masonry lab, and classrooms to fit more than 75 students.

While the district worked to get the building ready, students and teachers shared a space with the Boys and Girls Club for two years.

“It wasn’t a school, in my opinion,” said student Fabian Garcia. “It didn’t feel like a school, and coming here, it’s nice to pull up to a nice building every day. I tell my mama, ‘this is my school.’ It’s a good feeling honestly.”

