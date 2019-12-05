CSX gives 'Select Site’ designation to Henderson Bypass Rail Site

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Bypass Rail Site has been designated a CSX Select Site.
CSX made the announcement Thursday morning in a press release.
The railroad company says Select Sites are development-ready properties along the CSX network where standard land use considerations and comprehensive due diligence items have been previously addressed.
The properties are able to meet the needs of a wide variety of manufacturers, significantly reducing the time required to construct facilities and ultimately bring products to market.
“Kentucky has a strong track record of recruiting rail-served industries, and we are excited about our latest Select Site designation,” said Tom Tisa, head of marketing and strategic development at CSX. “Henderson is located in the middle of the emerging Interstate 69 corridor and is well-positioned to take advantage of the CSX rail network.”
CSX introduced the Select Site program in 2012 to better serve new and existing customers on its network.
