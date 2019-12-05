Brown-Forman: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ Brown-Forman Corp. (BF.A) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $282 million.
On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 59 cents.
The liquor company that makes Jack Daniel's and other brands posted revenue of $989 million in the period.
Brown-Forman expects full-year earnings to be $1.75 to $1.85 per share.
Brown-Forman shares have climbed 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 33% in the last 12 months.
