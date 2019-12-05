BC, ND meet in conference play

FAB FRESHMEN: Boston College's Derryck Thornton, Jay Heath and CJ Felder have combined to score 48 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 48 percent of all Eagles scoring over the last five games.DOMINANT DERRYCK: Thornton has connected on 26.5 percent of the 34 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 17 over the last five games. He's also made 72.3 percent of his foul shots this season.