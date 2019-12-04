UE Men’s Basketball preps for Western Illinois

“They can shoot the ball, they average 10 three′s a game we have to take that away and control the rebounding and we just have to play our pace, that’s a big thing playing our pace and getting stops," said UE senior K.J. Riley. "We’re giving teams too many shots, they’re getting too many second-chance points, we’re not really taking away the three and we’re not keeping guys from getting in the paint so we have a lot of stuff to work on before conference but we’re gonna get there.”