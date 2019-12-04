UE Men’s Basketball preps for Western Illinois

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The UE men have officially returned back to town and will host two games at the Ford Center this week for the first time since November 18.
Walter McCarty and the Aces had a busy few weeks, first playing three games in the islands of Bahamas Showcase that featured that triple-overtime winner.
Plus the Aces took down IUPUI at their place to match last year’s road win total at two.
So now, returning to face a tough Western Illinois team Wednesday night UE is focusing on being aggressive on defense now more than ever.
“They can shoot the ball, they average 10 three′s a game we have to take that away and control the rebounding and we just have to play our pace, that’s a big thing playing our pace and getting stops," said UE senior K.J. Riley. "We’re giving teams too many shots, they’re getting too many second-chance points, we’re not really taking away the three and we’re not keeping guys from getting in the paint so we have a lot of stuff to work on before conference but we’re gonna get there.”
“He’s been preaching taking away the other teams’ best threat, that could be a player or just something they do well, like offensive rebounding, just focusing, toning in on that stuff, it’s key towards our success," said UE junior forward Evan Kuhlman.
It’s a midweek contest against the Leathernecks tomorrow night at the Ford Center.
The Purple Aces are set for a 6 p.m. tipoff Western Illinois.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.