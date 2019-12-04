Sunny Thursday, showers Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temps climbed into the mid 50s on Wednesday afternoon under sunny skies. Thursday will be much the same with sunshine and highs in the middle 50s. Clouds will move in late with a chance for light showers late Thursday night and early Friday. The weekend will be dry with highs in the 50s Saturday and 60s Sunday. Monday will bring low to mid 60s with showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Temps will then crater into the mid 20s with a brief change to snow on Tuesday. No accumulation expected on Tuesday.